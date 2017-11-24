Truck falls on Southington man and kills him

SOUTHINGTON

A man died while when a truck fell on him while he was working under it Thursday night in the 5400 block of Herner Countyline Road.

The man’s girlfriend called 911 at 6:18 p.m. reporting that her boyfriend was unresponsive under the truck, and she didn’t know how long the truck had been on him. She said there was no way to lift the truck off of him.

Ambulance personnel arrived and he was declared dead at the scene.

The Trumbull County 911 center said it did not have information on the name of the deceased to release.