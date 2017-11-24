JOBS
« News Home

Small Town Christmas Tour scheduled


Published: Fri, November 24, 2017 @ 9:20 a.m.

GEORGETOWN

Small Town Christmas is celebrating their 10th annual tour by hosting a variety of Santa’s and homemade items at 12 shops. Each shop donates a portion of its sales to local schools for kids in need to help families at Christmas.

One of the events will be a stuffed shell dinner from noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 27485 Main St., by donation only. Saturday a ham dinner will be served from noon to 5:30 p.m. at First Brethren Church, 2733 Main St. also for a donation. Small Town Christmas Tour maps are available at any stop. Participants will have a chance to win a basket valued at $200 filled with donations from each tour stop.

There also will be a chance to win a live Christmas tree from Sanor Christmas Trees, 4318 12th St., Homeworth.

