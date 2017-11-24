Shopping set for Saturday

SALEM

The Salem Historical Society’s Gift and Book Shop, 239 South Lundy Ave., will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for Small Business Saturday. The yearly community calendar for 2018 will be available and the Shaffer Meeting Room will offer various activities. A Christmas village will be on display and music will be played from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Julia Pitcock will be singing holiday songs. For information, contact 330-337-8514.