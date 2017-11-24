Police chief: Ohio officer shoots man who pointed gun at officer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in a Cincinnati suburb say an officer shot a man multiple times after the man pointed a gun at the officer.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney says officers responding to a call about domestic violence at a home this afternoon found a 66-year-old man in the driveway with a gun in his hand.

Denney says the man aimed his handgun at one of the officers who then shot the man. The man was taken to a Cincinnati hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police say the officer wasn’t harmed.

Denney says Cincinnati police will take over the investigation.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m.