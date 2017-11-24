JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police chief: Ohio officer shoots man who pointed gun at officer


Published: Fri, November 24, 2017 @ 8:20 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in a Cincinnati suburb say an officer shot a man multiple times after the man pointed a gun at the officer.

Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney says officers responding to a call about domestic violence at a home this afternoon found a 66-year-old man in the driveway with a gun in his hand.

Denney says the man aimed his handgun at one of the officers who then shot the man. The man was taken to a Cincinnati hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Police say the officer wasn’t harmed.

Denney says Cincinnati police will take over the investigation.

The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes