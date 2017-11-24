JOBS
NYC designer and Youngstown native Nanette Lepore visits local clothing store


Published: Fri, November 24, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

BOARDMAN — As customers streamed into her store for a special shopping event, Suzanne Kessler and her staff greeted them by name, asking about family members and personal events in their lives.

That’s the way business is done at Suzanne’s, a women’s clothing store on U.S. Route 224 that’s celebrating more than 40 years in business.

What began as a tennis apparel store in the 1970s has evolved into a destination for high fashion that caters to a loyal customer base.

Kessler marked her store’s anniversary with an event featuring another Mahoning Valley success: Nanette Lepore, the Youngstown native who has made her mark as a prominent fashion designer. Lepore, a longtime Kessler family friend, visited Suzanne’s today to meet customers, show off some of her pieces and help pick out outfits for customers.

“I do a lot of travel and trunk shows, but this one is particularly close to my heart,” Lepore said.

The New York City-based designer praised Kessler’s approach to running her business.

For the complete story, read Saturday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

