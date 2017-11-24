UPDATE | Man flips out in municipal court and stun gun goes off

YOUNGSTOWN — A man appearing in municipal court this morning was arrested after he refused to stand for a judge.

The man, John Johnson, 29, was in the courtroom of Judge Robert Milich when he refused to stand when the judge entered the courtroom.

The judge asked Johnson to talk come up to the bench and talk to him and the man refused. When he ignored orders from security personnel, they tried to remove him.

Johnson grabbed a guard’s stun weapon and it went off, stunning both him and another guard before he was able to be handcuffed.

Johnson was in Judge Milich’s courtroom for a probation violation hearing on a 2016 conviction for driving under suspension. When that case was completed, he was scheduled to go across the hall to the courtroom of Judge Elizabeth Kobly and enter guilty pleas in a 2017 driving under suspension and possession of drugs case.

Johnson was taken to the city jail, where he will await transfer to the Mahoning County jail. Charges are pending.