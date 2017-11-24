JOBS
Drugs and cash found after Youngstown traffic stop


Published: Fri, November 24, 2017 @ 10:27 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found heroin, fentanyl and $733 late Wednesday after a traffic stop at Oak Hill and Chicago avenues.

Marquise Wilkins, 25, of West LaClede Avenue, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court on charges of possession of heroin, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

Reports said Wilkins was pulled over about 10:10 p.m. for speeding and an improper turn. Reports said his car smelled heavily of marijuana and he was asked to get out of the car. The drugs were found in the door handle and the cash was in his possession, reports said. 

