Celebrating small business

YOUNGSTOWN — Local business owner Jessaca Brickley suggests shoppers take an adventure today and explore their community’s local businesses.

“You’ll be amazed at what you find,” she said.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday, a day launched by American Express in 2010 to encourage more holiday shopping at small businesses, such as Brickley’s artisan shop Reclaimed Rose.

“It’s really important for your local economy,” said Brickley, of Youngstown.

Brickley grew up in Brownlee Woods on the city’s South Side and would shop with her grandmother at the small, locally owned shops nearby.

“As I got older, I would always seek out communities that had quaint small businesses,” she said. “I thought they were charming.”

Her 2-year-old shop at 10 N. Main St. in downtown Columbiana is now one of those stores. It’s filled with wares made by 30 local artisans. It’s a whimsical artisan collaborative with vintage items that have been reborn as well as new, boutique items.

