Campbell man faces gun charges after city incident


Published: Fri, November 24, 2017 @ 10:02 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Campbell man is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later today after reports said he was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a West Side home with a gun.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Hazelwood Avenue for a report of a fight between a man and woman and a gun was involved.

The woman told police she was arguing in a car with Edwin Varela-Crespo and he had a gun with him.

Reports said Valera-Crespo appeared drunk and police found a 9mm pistol in the car.

He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and using weapons while intoxicated.

