This weekend's Olde Fashioned Christmas at the Mill begins Mill Creek Park holiday events

Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN

With the holiday season upon us, Mill Creek MetroParks is kicking off a winter schedule that’s jam-packed with seasonal festivities.

The holiday fun begins this weekend with the annual Olde Fashioned Christmas at Lanterman’s Mill on Saturday and Sunday. The mill will be decorated for the event, which will offer visitors the chance to taste fire-roasted chestnuts, watch artisans make old-fashioned crafts, and purchase handcrafted gifts.

Visitors also are encouraged to bring a new hat, scarf or pair of mittens to decorate a “giving tree” that will help children in need.

Also scheduled for this weekend is Santa’s Winter Barn, which takes place Sunday at the MetroParks Farm in Canfield.

For a complete rundown of scheduled holiday events at Mill Creek MetroParks this season, read the full version of this story Friday in The Vindicator.