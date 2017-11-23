Man stops for stranded driver on West Side I-680 ramp, gets shot

xxx

YOUNGSTOWN

A man said he was shot early Wednesday after checking on a vehicle parked on a West Side exit ramp off I-680.

The man told police he stopped his vehicle at about 6:30 a.m. and approached a red Ford Ranger parked along the exit ramp to Belle Vista Avenue. The driver of the parked car was holding a gas can, the police report on the crime said.

As he started to speak, the driver, described as a white man about 5 feet 2 inches tall, pointed a gun at the man and demanded money, the report said.

The man said he refused, and the driver shot him in the left leg, the report said. The man drove to a friend’s house, and was later taken to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police said they searched the area for a red Ford Ranger, but with no results.