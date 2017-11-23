Alabama police officer shoots suspected armed robber to death

PELL CITY, Ala.

Police say an officer fatally shot an armed man during a robbery at an Alabama service station.

Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin told local news media that 32-year-old Jackie Germaine Ragland was killed Thursday morning. Authorities say an officer who was responding to reports of a robbery found the armed suspect to be in the process of robbing the store at a Texaco.

Irwin says the suspect ran toward the officer with a gun, prompting the officer to fire his gun and hit the suspect in the upper torso.

Ragland was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the incident. Authorities have not released the races of those involved in the shooting.