YOUNGSTOWN

The city announced street closures downtown for the Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree lighting ceremony Dec. 1.

Central Square will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

West Federal Street from Walnut Street to Commerce Street will be closed from 3 to 8:15 p.m.

North Chestnut Street from West Federal Street to Commerce Street will be closed from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m.