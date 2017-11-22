US court rules for spiking couple’s lawsuit over erotic book

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court agrees with spiking a couple’s claim against companies used to distribute an erotic fiction book about a woman’s desire for New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the case against Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and Smashwords filed in Ohio by a couple referred to as John and Jane Roe.

An engagement photo showing them embracing was pulled from their photographer’s website without their knowledge and used on the cover of the digitally published “A Gronking to Remember.”

The couple’s lawsuit describes the 2014 book as raunchy and charges violations of their privacy rights.

The judges ruled they failed to show the companies were aware of any photo rights issue or had liability.