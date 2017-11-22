JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Thanksgiving Day 5K walk is at Wick Park in Youngstown


Published: Wed, November 22, 2017 @ 5:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s first Youngstown Family 5-K Race will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Wick Park on the North Side.

Race sponsore Carmella M. Williams, director of WE Program at the Youngstown Business Incubator, had a specific goal in mind: encourage more African-American families, especially black women, to walk on a day filled with food.

Earlier last week, Williams was looking for a Youngstown race to participate in. After looking, she concluded a race did not exist for the city on Thanksgiving Day. She saw that Girltrek was sponsoring Black Family 5-K races throughout the country and decided to host one.

GirlTrek is the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States. With nearly 100,000 neighborhood walkers,

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes