Thanksgiving Day 5K walk is at Wick Park in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s first Youngstown Family 5-K Race will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Wick Park on the North Side.

Race sponsore Carmella M. Williams, director of WE Program at the Youngstown Business Incubator, had a specific goal in mind: encourage more African-American families, especially black women, to walk on a day filled with food.

Earlier last week, Williams was looking for a Youngstown race to participate in. After looking, she concluded a race did not exist for the city on Thanksgiving Day. She saw that Girltrek was sponsoring Black Family 5-K races throughout the country and decided to host one.

GirlTrek is the largest public health nonprofit for African-American women and girls in the United States. With nearly 100,000 neighborhood walkers,