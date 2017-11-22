Stolen license plate leads to drug, other charges for Boardman man

BOARDMAN — After pulling someone over to investigate a possible stolen license plate, township police arrested a man on numerous charges and on a warrant for a previous incident.

According to a police report, an officer observed a silver Chevrolet HHR driving northbound on Market Street at 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. The officer said he followed the vehicle due to a similar vehicle being involved in an incident in which counterfeit money was used.

The officer also discovered that the license plate on the vehicle was entered as stolen in a law enforcement database, according to the report.

The officer then stopped the vehicle driven by Dario Valentini, 36, of Applecrest Court.

Valentini initially told the officer he had found the license plate outside his residence and attached it to his car. The officer, however, discovered that the license plate was registered to a vehicle that was the same color, make, and model as Valentini’s.

During the stop, police also reported finding a small plastic bag containing prescription pills in the vehicle, as well as counterfeit currency.

Valentini was arrested on charges of criminal simulation, receiving stolen property, and drug abuse, according to the report.

He also was served a warrant for receiving stolen property.

According to a police report, that charge stems from a theft reported at Kohl’s Oct. 18.