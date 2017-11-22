Ohio Turnpike predicts smooth travel during Thanksgiving

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Smooth Thanksgiving holiday travel with no construction slowdowns is projected along the Ohio Turnpike, a busy connector between the East Coast and Chicago.

The Ohio Turnpike Commission say construction zones have been removed for the holiday period and that its 2017 construction season is winding down.

The 241-mile highway takes Interstate 80 across northern Ohio and links Youngstown, Cleveland and Toledo.

Officials say 25 percent fewer lane miles were under construction this year than in 2016, for a total budgeted cost of $121.4 million.

Drivers may see temporary construction zones between the end of November and mid-December, but the commission says they’ll be of limited length and duration.