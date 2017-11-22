JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

N.C. man accused of decapitating puppy, assaulting girlfriend


Published: Wed, November 22, 2017 @ 1:04 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused a man of assaulting his girlfriend and decapitating her puppy.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets that 18-year-old Antonio Hollywood Campbell is charged with domestic violence felony strangulation, animal cruelty and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

The sheriff's office said Campbell accused his girlfriend of talking to other men. She told deputies Campbell pushed her onto a bed, put his arms around her neck and began to squeeze.

According to a news release, Campbell cut off the dog's head with a hatchet last week, telling his girlfriend that if she wasn't going to be with him, he was going to kill the dog.

Campbell is jailed on a $137,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes