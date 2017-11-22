Mayoral candidate McKinney says he will continue working, doesn't concede

YOUNGSTOWN — Finally breaking his silence since the Nov. 7 election night, mayoral candidate Sean McKinney said today he would continue to work but he but did not concede the mayoral election.

McKinney made his comments following a Mahoning County Board of Elections meeting this morning where provisional ballots were counted.

The ballot outcome confirmed the victory of Mayor-Elect Jamael Tito Brown as McKinney did not receive enough votes to trigger a recount.



McKinney said the results were "interesting" and said his next move would be to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with his family and that there was "a lot of work to be done in Youngstown."