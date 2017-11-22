Man who ran from cops faces drug and gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police Tuesday found an unloaded .40-caliber Beretta semiautomtic handgun, 600 painkillers, two bags of marijuana and $528 cash in the backpack of a man they chased on foot.

Officers tried to pull over a car about 5:10 p.m. driven by Antwan Woodbridge, 26, of East Auburndale Avenue, for loud music.

Instead, Woodbridge drove to the 300 block of West Auburndale Avenue, where he jumped out of the car and ran away. As he was running reports said officers saw him trying to stuff a gun into a backpack before he was caught by police.

Also found in the car was an extended magazine for a handgun that had 45-caliber ammunition in it.

Woodbridge was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug and gun charges. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.