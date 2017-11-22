UPDATE | Relative ID's Hubbard fire victim as James Vint

HUBBARD — A man pulled from a fire in a garage this afternoon on Simler Avenue has been identified by neighbors and relatives as James Vint.

James Vint Sr. of Niles confirmed that his son James died from his injuries at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

The garage fire was at the same site, 434 Simler Ave., as the Nov. 16 fire that left the Vint family homeless.

At about 2 p.m. there was a call from neighbors saying a man was screaming for help inside the burning garage, Liberty Fire Chief Gus Birch said.

A neighbor said James Vint was inside the garage earlier that day, appearing to be sorting through donated clothes.

Other neighbors said the victim was unresponsive when pulled from the garage.

Birch said the fire is under investigation.