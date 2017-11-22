Austintown police arrest woman asleep at wheel of running car

AUSTINTOWN

A township woman is accused of falling asleep at the wheel of her stopped vehicle after a night of drinking.

Police found Kathy Stelluto, 67, of Nottingham Avenue, sleeping in the driver seat of her Cadillac, gear set in drive and running, stopped on Yolanda Place Tuesday evening, the report said.

Police knocked on the window to get her attention, but Stelluto could not figure out how to roll the window down, the report said.

Police entered the vehicle, turned off the ignition and found an open wine bottle on the floor, the report said.

Stelluto failed each sobriety test police administered, the report said. She is cited with operating a vehicle impaired, open container in a vehicle and her license was suspended.

Stelluto's pretrial hearing is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 18.