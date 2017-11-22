Austintown man sentenced for using dead people’s names on petitions

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man received probation for putting the names of dead people on election petitions.

Daniel Danus, 21, of New Road worked for an Arizona company that gathered signatures to get the Ohio crime victims’ bill of rights on November’s ballot.

The company paid Danus based on the number of signatures he received, and prosecutors said he forged 18 signatures to meet his quotas.

Danus pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records and four counts of prohibitions relating to petitions.

“I can’t think of a more ridiculous way to get a felony record,” assistant county prosecutor Stephen Maszczak said.

Danus will serve two years’ probation, and Judge R. Scott Krichbaum ordered him to remain employed throughout those two years.