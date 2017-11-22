JOBS
Another man robbed in iPhone scam on Belmont Avenue


Published: Wed, November 22, 2017 @ 10:34 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

For the second time within a week, a man said he met someone in a Belmont Avenue parking lot to buy an iPhone and was robbed.

The victim drove to the police department about 7 p.m. Tuesday and told police the man he was to buy the phone from, whom he met on the internet, got in his vehicle, kept his hands in his pockets and demanded his money.

The victim said he did not see a weapon but the man had his hands in his pockets like he had a gun, reports said. The suspect took his money and ran away.

On Friday, a man clamied he went to the same 1760 Belmont Ave. parking lot to but an iPhone from a man he met off the internet and was robbed at gunpoint.

