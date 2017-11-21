UPDATE | YMHA board huddles to discuss executive director job

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissions remains in executive session at its special board meeting.

The board has been in executive session for about two hours. The session was called to discuss the employment of an employee. A previous press release said the meeting was called to discuss the employment of the executive director, Jason T. Whitehead.

The YMHA has a staff of 80 who administer Housing Choice Vouchers, manage a portfolio of 1,455 public housing units, and operate with a budget of $30 million, according to the budget. The agency’s housing portfolio is concentrated in Youngstown, but some units are scattered throughout Mahoning County.

Whitehead became the chief executive officer and executive director of YMHA in February, succeeding Carmelita Douglas, who retired after nearly five years in that position.

Whitehead is best known in his previous role as chief of staff for former Mayor Jay Williams, according to Vindicator files.

Whitehead was previously the YMHA’s deputy executive director.