Woman who admitted Trumbull Co. burglary not indicted

WARREN — A Trumbull County grand jury has refused to indict an elderly Mason Street Northwest woman who police say confessed to committing a burglary and putting the stolen items in her yard sale.

On Monday, the grand jury refused to indict Cecelia E. Markwell, 68, on one count of burglary. If convicted, she could have gotten up to 18 months in prison. Markwell had never been booked into the county jail before her arrest on the burglary charge Aug. 27, according to jail records.

A Warren police report says a man, 32, of Mason Street came home Aug. 27 and found a rear window of his house on Mason Street had been smashed out and his property stolen, then he saw his property at Markwell’s yard sale almost directly across the street.

When police responded to Markwell’s house at 1039 Mason St. NW, the victim had confronted Markwell and was in the process of recovering his stolen items, police said.

Police arrested Markwell after she admitted to police she committed the burglary, according to a police report written by patrol officers.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com