Witness to Girard officer's shooting sent to alternative program for probation violation

WARREN

Adam J. Fletcher, a witness to the shooting that killed Girard police officer Justin Leo Oct. 21, was sentenced to spend the next four to six months in the Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program for probation violations on which he was arrested a few hours after the shooting.

Fletcher pleaded guilty today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to violating probation by testing positive for drugs April 24 and Oct. 23. Fletcher also failed to report to be tested for drugs after April 24, the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department said.

The probation violation was not related to anything he did the night of the shooting, the probation department said. Fletcher called 911 the night of officer Leo's shooting, fled from the home where the shooting took place and was found a short time later by police.

He was on probation on a 2013 conviction of trespassing into a habitation where a person is likely to be present. He was placed on five years probation at the time.

Fletcher's last address was in Champion Township.