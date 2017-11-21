South Side house shot up

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police called to a gunfire call about 2:15 a.m. today in the 2900 block of Rush Boulevard found 12 bullet holes in a home.

Officers were responding to a gunfire sensor call that recorded 25 rounds being fired from a semiautomatic weapon, reports said.

Several windows on the home were shattered and police found six bullets inside the house and three 40.caliber shell casings outside, reports said.

Reports said witnesses at the home were not cooperative and appeared to be in a hurry to leave. No one was injured.

This is at least the third time in the last three weeks officers working midnight turn have responded to calls of multiple shots fired on the South Side. No one has been hurt in any of those incidents.