Sebring woman to face drug charges, report says

AUSTINTOWN

A Sebring woman was booked in Mahoning County Justice Center today for past traffic charges, and is facing warrant charges out of Lorain County and possible drug charges from Austintown Township.

Jaime Runyon, 37, of East Oregon Avenue in Sebring, was hospitalized Monday evening for a possible overdose in an Austintown residence. Police responded to the home where Runyon was found drifting in and out of consciousness, the report said.

Runyon denied using heroin Monday evening, but police found two used hypodermic needles, a burnt spoon, a razor blade, several cotton balls, alcohol rubbing pads and sponges at the scene, the report said.

Runyon was transported to Northside Regional Medical Center for treatment, and police found active warrants for the woman's arrest from Lorain County court for illegal manufacture of drugs and assembly or possession of chemicals for manufacture of drugs, the report said.

Austintown Police Department recommended additional charges of inducing panic, possessing drug abuse instruments and possessing drug paraphernalia, the report said.

An additional bench warrant was issued for Runyon's arrest in August for not appearing in court for driving under suspension. A court date has not been set.