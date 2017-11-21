Restaurant owner robbed at gunpoint at his Austintown home

AUSTINTOWN

A township man was robbed at gunpoint when he pulled into his garage late Tuesday.

The man, a Columbiana restaurant owner, told police he was driving home with $3,000 in a money bag, the report said. As he opened the door to exit his vehicle, the man was struck on the head, told to hand over the money and was threatened with being shot, the report said.

Police said the man was bleeding from his left eye and nose after the incident.

The man told police he thinks he was followed home by two men driving a sedan after leaving his restaurant, the report said. He could not determine the vehicle's model, the report said.