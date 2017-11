YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman woman who duct-taped her son to a chair will spend nine months in prison.

Susan Malysa, 32, of Roche Way, pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering children in September.

“What you did to this little boy, I wouldn’t do to my dog,” Judge R. Scott Krichbaum said

Malysa will serve three years’ parole upon release if she does not receive judicial release.