Man stabbed in Youngstown fight

YOUNGSTOWN

Officers help treat a man’s stab wounds late Monday after being called for a fight at a home in the 300 block of Mistletoe Avenue.

Reports said when officers arrived about 10:25 p.m. a woman there told them she was fighting with a 23-year-old man and she wanted him to leave. Reports said the man was bleeding and told police he may have been stabbed.

Officers removed the man’s jacket and found what was described as a large wound to his back shoulder and a smaller cut on his back. Officers Matthew Simon and Luis Villaplana had the man lay down and applied pressure to the wounds with towels the woman gave them until an ambulance arrived.

Reports said the victim told police he was fighting with another man over the woman when he was stabbed, because the victim got the woman pregnant.