JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Mahoning sheriff’s office cooks turkeys for county seniors


Published: Tue, November 21, 2017 @ 9:19 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County deputy sheriffs flocked around 30 cooked turkeys in the roll-call room at the Mahoning County jail this morning.

The deputies prepared the turkeys Monday night, which will be packaged into Thanksgiving dinners and delivered to about 300 senior citizens on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office has provided meals to senior citizens for more than 10 years, Sheriff Jerry Greene said, but this is the first year deputies have prepared the turkeys themselves.

He said the response was overwhelming.

“Within one day we had more than enough turkeys,” Greene said. “Everybody stepped up.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes