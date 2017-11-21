Lawyer pleads guilty to grand theft

YOUNGSTOWN

A Kent attorney pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to stealing more than $75,000.

Atty. Ben Joltin, 43, pleaded guilty to grand theft, passing bad checks and forgery.

If Joltin makes full restitution to the victim he will be entered into the prosecutor’s theft aversion program which could result in a dismissal of the charges after one year. Otherwise, prosecutors will recommend a four-year sentence.

Judge John M. Durkin said he will give Joltin 90 days to make restitution.