Indictment returned against man in NYC bike path attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A 22-count indictment was returned today against a New Jersey man in the slayings of eight people during a truck attack on a bike path in New York City.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, of Paterson, was charged in Manhattan federal court with providing material support to the Islamic State group, along with eight counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder in aid of racketeering. Numerous counts carry a potential penalty of death.

He was arrested after people were run over by a vehicle Oct. 31 in a midday attack that authorities immediately labeled terrorism.

His lawyer did not return a message seeking comment.

In a release, Attorney General Jeff Sessions called the attack a "calculated act of terrorism in the heart of one of our great cities."

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said "scores of videos and images on his cellphone" will be part of the evidence in the case against Saipov.

"Like many terrorists before him, Saipov will now face justice in an American court," Kim said. "And like New York City's response to his alleged attack, we expect that justice in this case will be swift, firm and resolute."

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York's FBI office, said the indictment should signal "that the rule of law will always prevail."