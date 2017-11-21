Habitat for Humanity dedicates its 139th Valley home

BOARDMAN

Angel Thompson and her two children will be home for Christmas - a new home, in fact.

Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley today is dedicating the Thompsons’ house on Erskine Avenue. It marks HFHMV’s 139th house the organization has built in the area.

“Our house dedications give us a chance to thank the many people who came together to make the construction of each home a success and a moment to celebrate handing over the keys to a new excited family,” HFHMV interim director Kristina Nicholas said.

Thompson will move in next week with her two kids, a nine-month-old daughter and a son who turns 3 next week.