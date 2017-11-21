JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Habitat for Humanity dedicates its 139th Valley home


Published: Tue, November 21, 2017 @ 1:08 p.m.

BOARDMAN

Angel Thompson and her two children will be home for Christmas - a new home, in fact. 

Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley today is dedicating the Thompsons’ house on Erskine Avenue. It marks HFHMV’s 139th house the organization has built in the area.

“Our house dedications give us a chance to thank the many people who came together to make the construction of each home a success and a moment to celebrate handing over the keys to a new excited family,” HFHMV interim director Kristina Nicholas said. 

Thompson will move in next week with her two kids, a nine-month-old daughter and a son who turns 3 next week. 

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes