Guilty plea in drug case


Published: Tue, November 21, 2017 @ 11:10 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A man charged with aggravated murder earlier this year entered a plea today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to an unrelated drug case.

Terrell Martin, 37, of Tod Lane, pleaded guilty before Judge Maureen Sweeney to a misdemeanor count of attempted complicity to trafficking in marijuana. Under a plea agreement between the attorneys, Martin was sentenced to time served.

Martin has been in the Mahoning County jail since he was arrested in March for the Feb. 20 shooting death of Zachary Howell, 40, whose body was found in a burning SUV behind a vacant house on the far East Side.

Martin also faces charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault in an unrelated case.

