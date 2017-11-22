JOBS
David Cassidy, '70s pop idol, dead at 67


Published: Tue, November 21, 2017 @ 9:17 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67.

Publicist JoAnn Geffen released a statement this evening saying Cassidy had died "surrounded by those he loved." No further details were immediately available, but Geffen said on Saturday that Cassidy was in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., hospital suffering from organ failure.

The teen and pre-teen idol starred in the 1970s sitcom and sold millions of records as the musical group's lead singer.

"The Partridge Family" aired from 1970-74 and was intended at first as a vehicle for Shirley Jones, the Oscar-winning actress and Cassidy's stepmother. Jones played Shirley Partridge, a widow with five children with whom she forms a popular act that travels on a psychedelic bus. The cast featured Cassidy as eldest son and family heartthrob Keith Partridge.

