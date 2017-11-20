Youngstown man faces drug charges after bar incident

AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a Youngstown man late Sunday at Styx Bar, 3680 S. Meridian Road, who is accused of snorting cocaine off of a back patio bar.

Police said a white powder was spread across the bar and visible on the man's hands and right nostril. Prior to approach, police observed man snorted the powder off the bar, and then off his hands, the report said.



When seized, the substance tested positive for cocaine, the report said. In addition to the cocaine, a straw and rolled up $1 bill were found with powder residue, as well as a white rock, the report said.

The man was later released from custody to a family member, the report said.

Police said evidence is under investigation, and charges are pending.