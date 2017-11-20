Young man’s shooting death appears accidental, officials say

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say the shooting death of a 19-year-old man appears to be an accident.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates the man accidentally shot himself on Saturday at a home in West Chester Township, north of Cincinnati. Police were called to the home that night. They didn’t immediately disclose other details about the circumstances of the shooting or what evidence led to the conclusion that it was an accident.

Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson would say only that it was an accidental discharge of a firearm.

Investigators were withholding the man’s name.