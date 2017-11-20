JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Young man’s shooting death appears accidental, officials say


Published: Mon, November 20, 2017 @ 9:43 a.m.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say the shooting death of a 19-year-old man appears to be an accident.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates the man accidentally shot himself on Saturday at a home in West Chester Township, north of Cincinnati. Police were called to the home that night. They didn’t immediately disclose other details about the circumstances of the shooting or what evidence led to the conclusion that it was an accident.

Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson would say only that it was an accidental discharge of a firearm.

Investigators were withholding the man’s name.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes