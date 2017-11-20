JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Police believe shooting suspects may be in Youngstown


Published: Mon, November 20, 2017 @ 9:27 a.m.

EAST LIVERPOOL — Police here say two suspects in a shooting early Sunday in which a woman was shot in the head may be in Youngstown.

Chief John Lane said one of the suspects, Deandre Dozier, 27, is from Youngstown while the person they believe he was with, Randy Otis, 25, is from Steubenville.

The two are suspects in the shooting of a woman early Sunday morning in her apartment on Wilbur Avenue.

Lane said Dozier and Otis have been feuding with several people, Wilbur among them, for about three weeks. He said the feud has been keeping his officers on midnight turn busy.

Lane said he did not have a condition on the woman who was shot.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes