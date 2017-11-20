Police believe shooting suspects may be in Youngstown

EAST LIVERPOOL — Police here say two suspects in a shooting early Sunday in which a woman was shot in the head may be in Youngstown.

Chief John Lane said one of the suspects, Deandre Dozier, 27, is from Youngstown while the person they believe he was with, Randy Otis, 25, is from Steubenville.

The two are suspects in the shooting of a woman early Sunday morning in her apartment on Wilbur Avenue.

Lane said Dozier and Otis have been feuding with several people, Wilbur among them, for about three weeks. He said the feud has been keeping his officers on midnight turn busy.

Lane said he did not have a condition on the woman who was shot.