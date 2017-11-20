Pair faces charges after burglary complaint

BOARDMAN — Township police took into custody two people wanted for aggravated burglary, according to a police report.

Charged with a first-degree felony count of the offense are Brittany McCullough, 27, of Boardman, and Taurean McCullough, 20, of Youngstown.

Both were arrested on warrants over the weekend.

The charges stem from an incident reported Nov. 1, when officers were called to a Hillman Way apartment.

There, a man reported that a woman he knew and a man he did not know showed up at his apartment and attacked him and his girlfriend.

The man reported that the male who showed up punched him and kicked him in the face. He said the woman forced her way into the apartment and began fighting with his girlfriend.

The man told police he believes the incident was related to a cell phone that he wanted back from another woman.