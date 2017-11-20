JOBS
Massage hookup leads to stolen phone, cash, car


Published: Mon, November 20, 2017 @ 12:57 p.m.

BOARDMAN — A man reported to police that his car was stolen after he arranged to meet a woman he had met on Backpage.com, a classifieds website.

According to a police report, an officer was dispatched to the Red Roof Inn on Tiffany South about 2:45 a.m. Saturday for a stolen vehicle report.

There, a 51-year-old Niles man reported that he had met a woman on Backpage and, after exchanging text messages, agreed that she would give him a massage in exchange for a “$150 donation” if he would meet her at the hotel.

The man said he met up with the woman about 12:30 a.m., then, after exiting the bathroom of the hotel room, saw the front door was open and his cell phone, car keys and $180 in cash were gone.

He then checked the parking lot and discovered that his car, a white Kia Niro, was gone, he told police.

Township police are investigating.

