« News Home

story tease

Man gets 21 years for 2014 shooting death, robbery


Published: Mon, November 20, 2017 @ 11:30 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man originally charged as a juvenile for a 2014 shooting death during a drug deal that went awry was sentenced today to 21 years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Stashawn Dates, 20, was sentenced by Judge Lou D'Apolito after he pleaded guilty in October to charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications.

Dates pleaded guilty to shooting Jesse Daviduk, 21, on Sept. 15, 2014, in a van at South and East Dewey avenues. Daviduk died several days later because of his injuries.

Several members of Dates' family stories out of court crying and one person said uttered an expletive. Extra deputies were called to the courtroom for additional security.

