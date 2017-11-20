Man faces charges after hitting another man with beer bottle

BOARDMA — A Salem man faces a felonious assault charge after police said he hit another man in the head with a beer bottle.

Charged is Robbie Davis, 22, of West Middletown Road.

According to a police report, an officer witnessed a fight shortly after midnight Saturday at the Blue Wolf Tavern on Boardman-Canfield Road.

The officer reported that he saw two males pushing each other, and that they ignored his commands to stop. The officer intervened and stopped the fight, then called for back-up, according to the report.

One of the men told police that he had been standing at the bar when Davis approached him and hit him in the forehead with a beer bottle, an account which video surveillance supported, according to the report.

The man who was hit with the bottle was taken to a hospital.

Davis was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County jail.