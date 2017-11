Lockup List Monday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

GRAY, CHARLES 04/23/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

HUDSON, MARQUIS ALEXANDER 02/07/1989 OSP Receiving Stolen Property

KROTKY, DANIEL S JR 07/18/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

MILLER, MATTHEW ALEXANDER 08/30/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Assault

PETERS, ROBERT DANIEL 09/05/1987 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Criminal Simulation

SMITH, MARK A 08/09/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under The Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BROWN, DORIAN 09/26/1973 06/22/2017 TIME SERVED

ENDICOTT, SHANE M 06/23/1990 11/16/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FLOYD, BREIASH NIKITA 03/20/1997 11/07/2017

GOMEZ SERRANO, JOSE CARLOS 06/16/1994 11/06/2017 TIME SERVED

HAZELTON, ANDREW PHILLIP 12/21/1993 11/17/2017 TIME SERVED

KENNEDY, JAMISON 09/09/1973 10/20/2017 TIME SERVED

LEE, ROBERT 11/30/1969 11/15/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LEWIS, JESSE ALLAN 01/05/1993 11/19/2017

OSBORNE, REBECCA B 05/27/1973 11/10/2017 TIME SERVED

PHILLIPS, JEFFERY KURT 10/26/1976 11/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

STEWART, JEREMY JERMAINE 09/07/1976 08/13/2017 TIME SERVED

WRIGHT, TAKIA NICOLE 03/30/1992 06/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY