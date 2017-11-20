JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Howland dog does not win ‘Kelly and Ryan’ show contest


Published: Mon, November 20, 2017 @ 11:38 a.m.

HOWLAND — Oscar, the golden retriever from Howland who was one of three finalists in the Bow Wow Wow singing dog contest on the “Kelly and Ryan Live” show, did not win.

Pam Baker is the owner of the dog, which howls on key whenever she plays certain songs on the piano. A video of the three finalists was posted on the website of the show, which airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on 21 WFMJ-TV.

The contest results were revealed this morning. The top vote-getter was a Siberian husky owned by a Michigan woman.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes