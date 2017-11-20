Howland dog does not win ‘Kelly and Ryan’ show contest

HOWLAND — Oscar, the golden retriever from Howland who was one of three finalists in the Bow Wow Wow singing dog contest on the “Kelly and Ryan Live” show, did not win.

Pam Baker is the owner of the dog, which howls on key whenever she plays certain songs on the piano. A video of the three finalists was posted on the website of the show, which airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on 21 WFMJ-TV.

The contest results were revealed this morning. The top vote-getter was a Siberian husky owned by a Michigan woman.