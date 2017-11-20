Hamad's son back in court on probation violations

WARREN — Eimad Hamad, 23, whose father, Nasser Hamad, was convicted this month of two aggravated murders at his Howland home, was in court today on a probation violation relating to drug abuse.

Eimad Hamad, who has a Strongsville address, violated the terms of his probation on 2014 convictions for receiving stolen property and forgery by overdosing on drugs May 23 at his father's house on state Route 46, according to the Trumbull County Adult Probation Department.

He also failed to show up to provide a sample for a drug test in June, a probation officer said.

The probation department recommended that Hamad get a sentence of 15 days in the county jail with all 15 days already served, but Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court said he was concerned that Eimad Hamad might overdose again.

Eimad Hamad asked that his probation supervision be transferred to Cuyahoga County, but Judge Rice asked that Hamad's hearing be continued for another week so that the judge could learn more about the supervision Hamad will get in Cuyahoga County.