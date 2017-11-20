JOBS
Austintown, Poland library groups schedule meetings


Published: Mon, November 20, 2017 @ 1:04 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Austintown and Poland Friends of the Library groups have meetings scheduled in the coming weeks.

The Austintown friends have a meeting scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday Nov. 21 in the meeting room of the Austintown library at 600 S. Raccoon Road.

Retired Navy Capt. Nick Pacalo of North Lima will share stories about 25 years as an airman in Vietnam and flights during the Cold War.

The Poland friends have a meeting scheduled at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the meeting room of the Poland library at 311 S. Main St.

A celebration of “Cookies and Carolers” by the Poland Seminary High School choral group “Harmonically Speaking” will follow a short business meeting.

