A pair of rushing touchdowns and a stout defense have Youngstown State up on Missouri State at halftime, 24-0.

Teven McCaster topped an 84-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run. South Range graduate Joe Alessi took his first carry 34 yards to the endzone.

Missouri State has just 81 yards of offense and four first downs. YSU's offense has 217 total yards and hasn't given up a sack.